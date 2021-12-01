Chief Justice Roberts is attempting to find a way to allow Mississippi’s abortion ban to stand without overturning Roe v. Wade.

During oral arguments in the Mississippi abortion case on Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts seemed to be looking for a way to allow the state’s near-total ban on abortions without reversing the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey judgments.

On Wednesday, Roberts, who is expected to play a key role in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, spoke about fetal viability several times, implying that the Court could reject the concept outright or set the viability line considerably earlier while protecting other abortion rights.

The chief justice implied during his questioning that the viability line set in Roe and Casey was dicta, meaning it was not part of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It appears to me that viability has nothing to do with choice. Why is 15 weeks not enough time if it truly is a choice issue?” Roberts enquired of Julie Rikelman, the attorney for Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic.

Roberts has created a reputation for following precedent, a posture that has been questioned by Dobbs, who is regarded as attempting to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion.

During the case’s oral arguments, the chief justice seemed to be looking for a way to strike a compromise between permitting Mississippi’s abortion law to stand and upholding the Court’s two major abortion judgments.

Some justices suggested on Wednesday that the road Roberts appears to be seeking would not be available, and that removing the viability line would result in the loss of all abortion rights.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.