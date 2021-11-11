Chicken Products from Trader Joe’s have been recalled due to contamination concerns.

Customers at Trader Joe’s around the country are being encouraged to check their freezers after roughly 50 tons of raw chicken products were recalled due to the possibility of bone fragments.

Customers reported finding fragments of bone in “Chile lime chicken burgers” and “spinach feta chicken sliders” on Wednesday, prompting a recall.

The goods, which were manufactured by Innovative Solutions in Washington, were distributed to retailers across the United States, including many of Trader Joe’s 500 locations.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Agriculture Department warned in a statement that approximately 97,887 pounds of chicken products “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically fragments of bone.”

“The Food and Drug Administration is worried that some goods may be in the freezers of customers,” the agency added. “These items should not be consumed by customers who have purchased them. These items should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.” There have been no documented complaints of negative responses, according to the company. “Anyone who is concerned about an accident or illness should seek medical help.” 1 pound cardboard cartons containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label are susceptible to recall.

72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” in 9-pound bulk-pack boxes with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label.

“EST. P-8276” is printed near the USDA mark of inspection on the recalled items, which were manufactured between August 16 and September 29, 2021.

The recall comes just a month after the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced new projects in poultry slaughter and processing plants aimed at reducing salmonella in chicken and turkey products.

According to the Agriculture Department, almost 1 million Americans contract salmonella each year, with approximately one in every four cases linked to poultry products.

According to the newest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a salmonella outbreak connected to onions has now expanded to 37 states.

According to the CDC, 157 people had been hospitalized and 808 had become ill after eating the contaminated onions as of October 29.

By 2030, the federal government wants to reduce salmonella illnesses by 25%.

