Chicken producers in the United States have been accused of conspiring to manipulate meat prices in Washington.

According to a new lawsuit filed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, 19 major U.S. chicken producers were involved in an illegal conspiracy to manipulate and inflate their pricing.

The firms cited in the complaint, which include Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms, and Koch Foods, account for nearly all of the chicken raised for meat in the United States, according to Ferguson. Furthermore, these corporations’ products are purchased by almost 90% of Washington consumers, or 7 million individuals.

“This conspiracy impacted your wallet if you’ve eaten chicken in the last decade,” Ferguson said in a statement. “This conspiracy increased the cost of food for Washington’s middle- and low-income families. I’m going to hold these corporations responsible for the money they made unlawfully off the backs of hardworking Washington families.” Between 2008-2009 and 2011-2012, the corporations allegedly conspired to reduce production and thereby influence chicken pricing, according to the lawsuit.

Ferguson claims that as a result, chicken prices soared throughout 2008 and remained around all-time highs as the country entered a financial recession. According to the lawsuit, the corporations collaborated again two years later to coordinate a second wave of production cuts and price increases.

As proof of the criminal behavior, Ferguson’s office cited a series of industry-wide email exchanges, text messages, and call logs. Internal correspondence within the Pilgrim’s Pride food production company revealed that one executive allegedly admitted to having “not quite” lawful chats in one session.

According to the lawsuit, one Pilgrim’s Pride employee stated in the discussion, “I received a call today from a friendly rival telling me it’s all over the market that Pilgrim’s is taking contract pricing up.” “They praised us for taking the initiative and assured me that, contrary to popular belief, their company is following suit, as are others. Keep up the good work, gentlemen.” The corporations’ actions, according to Ferguson’s lawsuit, violated Washington’s antitrust statutes and the Washington Consumer Protection Act. On behalf of Washington state residents, the Attorney General is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the firms.

Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., Sanderson Farms Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Koch Foods Inc., and Foster Farms are among the corporations mentioned in the case. This is a condensed version of the information.