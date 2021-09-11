Chicken, pasta, and other items have been recalled by Asda, Aldi, Tesco, and Morrisons.

Customers are being warned about a number of supermarket products that must be returned immediately due to safety concerns.

After health dangers were linked to items that had already been purchased by customers, the Food Standard Agency issued alerts.

A product could contain salmonella, which can cause major health problems, according to one notice.

Customers with allergies and intolerances should be aware of components not listed on the label, according to another warning.

Those who have already purchased the recalled products, with or without a receipt, will be entitled to a full refund when they return them to the store.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the most recent and critical notifications.

Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, and Waitrose are all supermarkets.

Because some Mr Porky, Jay’s, and The Real Pork Crackling Company products may be contaminated with Salmonella, Tayto Group Ltd is issuing a precautionary recall.

Pack size: 40 and 65 g, 6 x 16.5 g, and 5 x 16.5 g Mr Porky Original Scratchings All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Crispy Strips of Mr Porky 35 g in a pack All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Mr. Porky Squeaks Size of the pack: 70 g All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Scratchings Mr Porky Prime Cut Pack size: 35 g All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Pack size: 60 g Jay’s Pork Scratchings All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

The Pork Crackling Company is a company that specializes in pork crackling. Pork Crunch Packs are available in two sizes: 30 g and 70 g. All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are best-before dates.

Do not eat any of the above-mentioned products if you have purchased them. Instead, take them back to the store where you bought them for a complete refund.

Tesco

Tesco 50 percent Less Fat Salad Cream 450ml is being recalled because it has a best before date of June 2022.

The product contains milk that isn’t listed on the label.

Tesco Salad Cream 450ml (50%) Less Fat June 2022 is the best before date. Batch codes in their entirety

If you have a milk allergy or intolerance or practice a vegan diet, do not consume the concerned product if you have purchased it. Return it instead. “The summary has come to an end.”