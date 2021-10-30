Chicken, chocolate, sausage rolls, and other items have been recalled by Asda, Tesco, and M&S.

A number of items are being recalled by UK shops due to safety concerns.

The items are available in Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s, and customers are encouraged to return them as soon as possible for a full refund.

Traders issue product recalls when they discover flaws in their items that could jeopardize the consumer’s safety.

Aside from allergic concerns, several items have been mislabeled.

The item should not be utilized and should be returned to the merchant.

In the last month, the following items have been recalled:

Asda is recalling Asda Maple Flavour Pork Belly Slices due to the presence of wheat (gluten) and soya, both of which are not indicated on the label.

This means that anyone who has a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance, as well as a soy allergy, should avoid the product.

Pork Belly Slices with Maple FlavorPack size – 400gUse by – October 29, 2021

Gluten (wheat), Soya Allergens

Do not consume the following product if you have a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance, as well as a soya allergy.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Flying Goose Sriracha Mayo Sauce is being recalled by Tesco and Sainsbury’sJK Foods (UK) because it contains mustard and soya, which are not listed in English on the label.

This means that anyone with a mustard or soya allergy may be at danger from the product.

445ml Sriracha Mayo Sauce from Flying Goose

The best before date is August 28, 2022.

Mustard and soya allergens

If you have a mustard or soya allergy, do not eat the aforesaid product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd is recalling Lindt LINDOR Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate 38g Bars due to a limited number of packs containing wheat (gluten) that is not specified on the label.

This means that anyone with a wheat or gluten allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Some packets contain Lindt HELLO Strawberry Cheesecake Bar due to a packing error.

“Summary concludes.” Lindt LINDOR Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Bars