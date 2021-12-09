Chick-fil-A owner gives massive gifts to employees at holiday party, including a car, rent payments, and a television.

During a recent holiday party, the owner of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showed her love for her employees by giving out significant presents, including a Toyota RAV4, rent money, a big-screen television, and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Aimee Hernandez, the owner of the Chick-fil-A in Pittsburgh’s Mall at Robinson, about her choice to treat her staff to a holiday drawing on December 5 that included big-ticket gifts.

“Every Christmas party, I used to have a white elephant exchange for everyone where I would buy all the presents and wrap them all, and everyone would get numbers and fight over the gifts,” said Hernandez, who has operated the chicken-based fast food restaurant at the shopping center for six years.

“It’s been tough in the last two years because the gifts have become a little bit bigger, but people were still leaving unsatisfied if no one stole a gift they got,” she continued.

Hernandez noted that the pandemic was particularly challenging for her business, as her restaurant’s dining room had to close for a time. In addition, during the holidays, her employees began to feel pressured.

“I just thought to myself, “What would really knock their socks off?” since they truly deserve the best. They put in so much effort, “Hernandez remarked.

“As a result, I set aside money each month. I set away a portion of the profit and had no doubt in my mind that I would buy an automobile “she said “We made it into a competition. You got that many tickets depending on how much you worked, and you had to use them to bid on whichever reward you knew you wanted to win. You could throw all your tickets in there if you just wanted to win the car, and then we performed a drawing, which was very thrilling and entertaining for them.” Tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers game, a Nintendo video game console, a Louis Vuitton pocketbook, and $1,000 cash were also up for grabs in the lottery.

