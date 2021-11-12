Chicago is on track to have 700 homicides by 2021, with a Chinese college student being the most recent victim.

According to the Associated Press, a 24-year-old Chinese student at the University of Chicago died after being shot during an armed robbery, as the city’s violence continues to escalate.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng was standing on a residential sidewalk in the Hyde Park neighborhood when a gunman emerged from a car and appeared to scuffle with Zheng before firing a shot, according to a witness.

The gunman got back in his car and drove away. At the University of Chicago Medical Center, Zheng was pronounced deceased. There have been no arrests.

The level of violence in Chicago has climbed dramatically in the last two years. There have been 698 homicides so far this year, compared to 680 at this time last year. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the city had 442 killings by this time in 2019.

According to the Sun-Times, there have been five slayings in Hyde Park so far this year, compared to none at the same period in 2020.

In a statement released Wednesday, Academic of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos said the university community and neighborhood communities “saw a clear and urgent need to increase public safety.”

Xi Cheng, a friend who had just known Zheng for six months, remembered him as a “very optimistic, nice person” during a Wednesday vigil at the shooting site.

The Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago has launched an online memorial fundraising to assist Zheng’s family with travel and legal costs.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cheng, 22, was overcome with emotion as she recalled Zheng’s passion for sports, particularly table tennis, and photography. She said, “May he rest in peace.”

“I can tell he cares a lot about Chicago,” Cheng remarked. “I can see he enjoys and loves here (city), so it’s heartbreaking to hear.” Following the deadly shooting of a Chinese student during an armed robbery near campus, the president of the University of Chicago is pushing municipal authorities and police to approach Chicago’s escalating crime as a “public health problem.”

“The violence plaguing Chicago is on par with a public health catastrophe, and requires a comparable response,” Alivisatos said in a statement, adding that the school has spoken with the mayor’s office, Chicago police, local aldermen, and others.

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor, said she will meet with them on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.