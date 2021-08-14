Chicago Bears legend’s niece Brian Urlacher was expelled from school after refusing to put on a mask.

In the wake of Illinois’ statewide mask law, the niece of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher was banned from school on Thursday.

Sheri Urlacher told CBS Chicago that her daughter NaTalia, a freshman at Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois, was banned for one day after showing up to school without a mask for the first time on Thursday.

According to CBS Chicago and the Daily Herald, the school offered her a mask to wear, but she chose to wear it under her chin in class. “Never put the mask on and restrict your breathing,” Urlacher advised her daughter.

“We have a healthy way of living. My daughters are also top athletes, so they understand the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” Urlacher explained. “We don’t use masks because we’re confident that our immune systems are healthy and functioning properly.”

NaTalia is exempt from wearing a mask due to medical concerns, and her mother claims that she did not object when she was requested to do so.

“They requested her to put the mask on multiple times,” Sheri told CBS Chicago. “She merely tucked it under her chin, which is exactly where the majority of the other pupils wear their masks.”

Urlacher also demanded that the school board show scientific proof that masks are safe for children who wear them “for more than 30 hours a week.”

She stated, “No one can supply this info to me.” “As a result, I am unable to engage in my child’s abuse.”

According to her mother, NaTalia returned to school on Friday wearing the mask beneath her chin.

Urlacher also stated that she has been speaking with attorneys since Thursday in order to fight the mask rule through legal means.

Sheri Urlacher is the younger sister of Brian Urlacher, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who played for the Chicago Bears from 2000 to 2012.

According to the Daily Herald, the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 said in a statement that it is enforcing the state’s mask rule to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district stated that “a student’s reluctance to wear a mask poses a possible threat to the safety of other students and staff when we return to full in-person instruction.”

JB. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, was elected on August 4th. This is a condensed version of the information.