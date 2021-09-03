Chester Zoo will offer a free family festival featuring a CBBC celebrity as the main attraction.

The Chester Zoo has announced the reintroduction of a free family festival in September.

The zoo’s Wildlife Connections Festival, which will take place later this month, will include an impressive lineup of performers.

The five-year-old two-day event aims to promote awareness of endangered species while also uniting families with nature.

The festival is held by the zoo with the goal of drawing attention to the seriousness of animal extinction and encouraging people to assist in efforts to preserve wildlife and help species thrive.

Hedgehogs, butterflies, and wildflowers, among many others, are among the 50 UK species at risk of extinction.

Visitors at this year’s event will be able to participate in a variety of hands-on activities with animals, such as insect hunting, bird spotting, and pond dipping. Den building and bee house construction will be among the creative activities.

A special visitor has also been confirmed for this year’s festival, in addition to the activities. Naomi Wilkinson, a children’s TV personality and CBBC presenter, will provide a special performance on both days of the event.

Naomi will take to the stage with an interactive show based on her travels around the world and love of UK wildlife, which she has produced especially for the festival. Throughout both days of the festival, the CBBC star will be available for meet & greets.

“This year’s amazing Wildlife Connections Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we’re happy to have CBBC star Naomi Wilkinson starring over both days,” said Hannah Brooks, community and engagement manager at Chester Zoo.

“Naomi will share some intriguing anecdotes about the strange and amazing animals she’s encountered on her travels across the world, as well as her passion for the UK’s native species,” says the press release.

“The event is enjoyable and joyous, but it also promotes an essential message. We are currently experiencing a biodiversity crisis, with numerous species on the verge of extinction. However, we can all make a difference, and there are many things we can do to help the animals right here in our own backyard. As a result, we’ll be providing plenty of inspiration to our festival attendees.” “The summary comes to an end.”