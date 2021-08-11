Chester Zoo is hiring, and the pay is greater than you may expect.

Chester Zoo is currently hiring, providing opportunities for animal enthusiasts who want to work with lions and tigers.

According to Cheshire Live, the popular attraction is looking for a new carnivores keeper.

The selected candidate will be paid £21,934 per year and will have the opportunity to work with lions, tigers, and two types of bears.

The job posting stipulates that the successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following:

A HND or bachelor’s degree in a zoological science or equivalent experience

Experience caring for and managing a variety of carnivorous species in a zoo or safari park environment. Two years of experience as a carnivore keeper is required for this role.

Modern zoo animal husbandry knowledge and expertise

Excellent observational abilities and meticulous attention to detail

Working under stringent Safe Working Practices is a plus.

A full driving license that is valid in the United Kingdom.

The role requires 40 hours of labor each week, with 10 out of 14 days, including weekends and bank holidays, rostered.

Candidates interested in the post can find more information on how to apply here. Applications for the position close on Friday, August 20.