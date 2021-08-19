Chester Zoo has been designated one of Europe’s top 50 family attractions.

The zoo was listed in the top 50 of more than 250 European locations in a recent assessment.

The ‘travel bucket list’ is the first of its kind prepared specifically for kids and families.

Stanley Park in Liverpool will host family-friendly ‘fun, drama, and storytelling’ events.

The FatherMag.com rating includes a variety of family-friendly attractions such as theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, beaches, and national parks.

Each destination receives an overall score based on its average Google rating and quantity of Google reviews. The ranking gives more weight to places that have a good rating on the site.

Chester Zoo was ranked 33rd, making it one of Europe’s top 50 attractions.

The zoo is one of the most popular wildlife attractions in the UK, and it is one of the country’s largest, with over 35,000 animals.

Visitors come from all across the country to see the zoo, which offers a number of activities throughout the year, including the famed Christmas lanterns.

With approximately 40,000 online reviews, it had an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Lake District National Park, Brighton Palace Pier, and Alton Towers were among the other UK attractions in the Top 50.

The top family destination in Europe was chosen Disneyland Paris, with Europa Park in Germany coming in second.

