Cheryl is speechless as she pays her homage to Sarah Harding.

Cheryl has posted a touching tribute to Sarah Harding, a bandmate from Girls Aloud.

Sarah’s mother Marie revealed the heartbreaking news that she died at the age of 39 after a fight with breast cancer in a statement posted yesterday.

Cheryl, the 38-year-old pop artist who shared an emotional post with her Instagram fans today, has become the final member of the group to release a tribute.

“Although we knew this day would come, I am still speechless that our lovely, unique, wild, quirky, kind and soft-hearted girl has passed away,” she said.

“As I try to find my way through these profoundly unusual and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief and finality, I wanted to express my sympathies to all of our GA fans,” she continued.

“For so long, we were like an extended family, and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you realized how much your love and unwavering support meant to Sarah through her most difficult times.”

Sarah received notes of encouragement from fans, according to the former X-Factor judge.

“She was extremely thankful, and you really lifted her spirits when she needed it the most,” she continued.

“I also recognize that the circumstances surrounding Sarah’s death will have a profound impact on so many others… I’m sending a lot of love to everyone. Sarah, I adore you… farewell

“Sarah Nicole Harding will live on in our hearts forever.”

Chery’s letter follows tributes from bandmates Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle after the news was confirmed yesterday.

Kimberley Walsh also paid tribute to Sarah earlier today, saying she was heartbroken by her death.

“Beautiful Sarah, this hurts so much,” she said. It’s too much to bear to wake up and realize you’re actually gone.

“One of my favorite things in the world was hearing your contagious chuckle. You had such a blazing fire, and you loved, lived, and laughed so much.

“I’m sending love and strength to everyone who is going through a difficult time today. My heart is shattered.”

Girls Aloud was founded in 2002.