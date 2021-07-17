Chemical leaks, road closures, and evacuations resulted from routine maintenance at Co-op.

A Co-op refrigeration unit triggered a gas leak that forced the closure of roadways in Merseyside.

At around 1.45pm on Tuesday, July 13, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to Lea Green Road after allegations of a chemical leak.

The gas leak originated at the St Helens Co-op distribution centre and originated from a refrigerator where routine maintenance was being performed.

READ MORE: After being hit by a van, a man sustains “life-changing injuries.”

Employees were evacuated from the Lea Green road facility, and emergency services were called to the incident, which resulted in the closure of nearby roads from Elton Head Rod to Marshalls Cross Road.

“Our distribution centre in Lea Green was temporarily evacuated as a precaution following minor damage to a refrigeration unit during routine maintenance,” a Co-op representative told the ECHO.

“We were able to reopen the facility the same day, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused the local community.”

One individual was transported to the hospital after the incident due to headaches, according to reports.

The distribution center’s alarm went off for more than two hours, with an emergency warning instructing staff to “pay attention.” Due to a significant level of ammonia leakage, everyone on this location must proceed internally to the staff canteen via the nearest available entrance.

“You must wait in the canteen until the duty manager advises you that it is safe to leave.”

Staff were herded inside the centre’s canteen, where they stayed for more than five hours, according to workers in the facility who spoke to the ECHO anonymously.

“At first, we just thought it was a drill,” one individual explained, “but when the manager stepped in and declared how serious it was, the attitude changed.”

“As you can imagine, being locked in a canteen with so many people in this weather isn’t ideal.

“It’s a lot to be confined in there, but I’ll give them credit – people came in with beverages and sandwiches for the folks.”

“People have been complaining about headaches,” said another.

Later that day, around 6 p.m., the site was permitted to reopen, and emergency services left the scene. The summary comes to a close.