Chelsea’s full-time celebrations only tell half of the story of Liverpool’s draw.

Before this tumultuous match, Jurgen Klopp surely understood what he was talking about.

“Being ambitious in this league means you have to be prepared to take some knocks,” Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers remarked. “You have to be prepared to take a few punches here and there; all you have to do is get back up and go.”

Of course, he was referring to his own team.

But the concept is universal, and both the Reds and Chelsea showed great resolve to force a stalemate, demonstrating why both teams will be in the Premier League title battle for the rest of the season.

Of course, with the Londoners having played just over half of the game with ten men, Klopp’s team will look back on this as a missed opportunity to strike early against one of their rivals.

However, the fact that Liverpool came back from a deficit to extend their unbeaten league record to 13 games demonstrates that their own resiliency is still intact.

Chelsea may have whined and moaned after going ahead thanks to Kai Havertz’s acrobatic header, but replays showed that even the hapless referee Anthony Taylor couldn’t fail to award a spot kick and dismiss Reece James in first-half injury time for scooping a goalbound Sadio Mane effort away from goal with his right arm.

There was more than a whiff of what happened at Stamford Bridge last season, when Andreas Christensen was sent off for hauling down Mane just before halftime.

The scores were level at halftime, but in different circumstances, as Mohamed Salah ignored the commotion around him to score from the penalty spot.

Thiago Alcantara’s substitution for the injured Jordan Henderson that afternoon helped Liverpool win the game.

The substitution was done with barely 16 minutes remaining after the Reds’ efforts to get past busy Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had been exhausted.

The defensive solidity established by Thomas Tuchel means that no team is better prepared to lose a man than Chelsea, and the visitors' celebrations on the pitch and in the away end at the final whistle were in stark contrast to the dissatisfied.