Chelsea will have to deal with a series of fixtures that could have an impact on Liverpool and the Premier League title fight.

With the next FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea will have a worse fixture difficulty than Liverpool did in 2019.

The competition was originally slated to take place in Japan next month, but due to worries about coronavirus, it has been changed to the United Arab Emirates, where it will take place between February 3 and 12.

Chelsea’s current fixture list means that two Premier League games, against Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, as well as a potential FA Cup fourth-round meeting, are likely to be impacted.

On February 9, Thomas Tuchel’s side will face the winner of Al Hilal v Al Jazira Club or Auckland City in the semi-final stage, which falls on the same day as the planned league matches against Brighton (February 8) and Arsenal (February 9). (February 12).

Chelsea will have the potential to follow Liverpool’s footsteps and win the Club World Cup for the first time if they win their last-four match in Qatar.

However, this could complicate the Premier League title chase.

After their Champions League triumphs in 2019, Liverpool was the last English club to be invited to the Club World Cup.

The tournament was held in Qatar in the middle of December two years ago, and the Reds won it for the first time after defeating Monterrey and Flamengo.

Due to Liverpool’s involvement, only one league match was rescheduled during that time, an away trip to West Ham United in late December.

They were unable to reschedule their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, which would have required them to play two games in two days on two separate continents.

Instead, the Reds were compelled to field a youth squad at Villa Park while the main team prepared for the Club World Cup semi-final versus Monterrey, which was taking place 3,000 miles away.

Liverpool’s rescheduled match against West Ham has been pushed back to the end of January, sandwiched between an FA Cup fourth-round meeting against Shrewsbury Town and a league home game against Southampton.

Chelsea’s need to reschedule two league games near the end of the season could make for a difficult finish to the season.

It’s possible that the title race is still wide open. “The summary has come to an end.”