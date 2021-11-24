Chelsea ‘told’ Liverpool about Christian Pulisic’s asking price as part of a ‘essential’ Sadio Mane contract update.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, defeating Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield.

As the frenetic winter period begins to take shape – a taxing time for all squads – the Reds are just four points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

It’s less than six weeks until the January transfer window opens, and speculation is rife about who Jurgen Klopp might sign to bolster his side’s chances of winning the Premier League at the conclusion of the season.

Is it possible that a handful of Liverpool’s best talents will sign new contracts? Here’s a rundown of some of the most recent rumors.

Sadio Mane is a Liverpool striker.

The ‘Here We Go’ podcast by Fabrizio Romano is available on talkSPORT.

Liverpool are eager to begin talks with Sadio Mane and his representatives, since the forward’s contract is coming to an end in the next two years.

Mane has been an important player for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in the summer of 2016, and the club would be wise to keep him.

With seven Premier League goals already this season, the Senegal international has reverted to his previous form, and he will be a key player for Liverpool in the coming years.

“This is a crucial news for Liverpool,” Romano added, “since we often speak about (Mohamed) Salah’s contract expiring in 2023, but Sadio Mane’s contract expiring in 2023 as well.” Liverpool is planning to make the first approaches to Mane about a deal.” Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic The National Chelsea has informed both Barcelona and Liverpool that Pulisic is available for £42 million, according to the report.

Pulisic has battled for playing time under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea due to injuries, and he could be searching for a new club.

And Liverpool and their manager, Jurgen Klopp, have long been said to be big fans of the American.

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe’s future is unknown, according to MarcaLionel Messi, who is in the final year of his contract in Paris.

Following a series of high-stakes bidding wars. “The summary has come to an end.”