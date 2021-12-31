Chelsea have received a significant double boost as the duo was sighted training ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Timo Werner and Thiago Silva of Chelsea were observed in training ahead of their match against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Londoners have been plagued by Covid and injuries in recent weeks, putting their Premier League title hopes in jeopardy.

The return of Werner and Silva to first-team training has given the reigning UEFA Champions League champions a big boost.

The two were seen participating in exercises and will provide some depth to the defense. Injuries to Reece James and Ben Chillwell will keep them out for a long time.

Andreas Christensen was substituted at halftime against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night, so Silva’s comeback has come at a perfect time for the Blues.

After their 1-1 draw against the Seagulls, manager Thomas Tuchel admitted things looked gloomy for Werner, thus his comeback will come as a huge surprise.

“This isn’t good. This isn’t good. Not in a training program, “When asked about Werner, Tuchel stated after the final whistle.

Silva came off the bench at halftime with Chelsea down to ten men, although neither began the 1-1 draw at the opening of the season. Werner was a last-minute replacement.

Kai Havertz, a member of the international squad, was also photographed at Cobham as he recovers from an injury.