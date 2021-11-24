Chelsea have been dealt a twin injury blow, with Thomas Tuchel admitting to being concerned.

Chelsea have been given a potentially crippling blow in their quest for the Premier League title, with Ben Chilwell certain to miss a significant amount of time.

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for Thomas Tuchel’s side recently, scoring three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, but he sustained a catastrophic injury in the Londoners’ 4-0 Champions League victory over Juventus last night.

Chilwell walked off the pitch after collapsing 19 minutes from time, and the former Leicester City player is now suspected of suffering an ACL damage, according to the Telegraph.

If this is the case, Liverpool is well aware of the potential consequences, having lost Virgil van Dijk in similar circumstances last season.

Following a Jordan Pickford challenge in the Merseyside derby in October 2020, Van Dijk was hurt and out for a total of ten months.

Tuchel gave reporters an update on the Chelsea left-back following last night’s play, saying: “It bothers me because, like Reece on the other side, he was having a terrific time.

“(Chilwell) was in a lot of discomfort before, but now he’s much better. To be more specific, we have an examination tomorrow.

“We’re hoping for the best, and fingers crossed, we don’t hear any bad news.”

To make matters worse for Chelsea, N’Golo Kante was pulled off after 37 minutes due to a knee injury.

If the French midfielder is going to miss time, it will be a major loss for Tuchel’s team, especially with a Premier League match against Manchester United on the horizon this weekend.