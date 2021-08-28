Chelsea assisted Liverpool in avoiding a £47 million deal blunder as Diogo Jota’s actual Reds value emerges.

Timo Werner could have been playing for Liverpool instead of Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday if the epidemic had not occurred.

As it stands, Liverpool’s purchase for Wolves forward Diogo Jota, who has started the season in good form, scoring two goals in two games, has worked out well.

Despite being on Liverpool’s radar last summer, Jota and Werner are two completely different players.

While both are capable of playing in any of the three front positions, Werner’s skill set is better suited to playing in Jurgen Klopp’s system through the middle or off the left.

“He hasn’t lived up to expectations, but it would be unjust to call his debut season a disappointment,” Football.

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, London Chelsea Fan Brand writer Daniel Childs told The Washington Newsday.

“He was more of a goal creator than a goal scorer, assisting on many goals for Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, and he made a significant contribution, particularly during the Champions League run.

“Werner’s speed will cause difficulties for most teams, and he can get into areas where few players can.

“He benefits from playing against a high line, which he did in the Bundesliga. He can be a lethal player when a team plays a high line and gets it wrong.

“However, his mechanical limitations, particularly in games where he is forced to break down a low block, are a major source of frustration.

“He may be devastating if he has room, but despite his speed, he lacks the technical ability to take the ball past a man and dribble around him.”

On the early evidence of this season, Jota has virtually morphed into an ideal poaching number nine for Liverpool, with his goal against Norwich instinctive after seeing little of the ball in general play.

Most teams in the division, especially when playing away from home, tend to sit back and defend deep against Liverpool. “The summary has come to an end.”