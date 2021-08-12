Chef paedophile wanted to ‘shower romantically’ with the 13-year-old.

He wanted to ‘shower romantically’ with a 13-year-old girl, according to a paedophile.

Stuart Pearson asked the girl for a selfie without realizing he was conversing with paedophile hunters.

The 37-year-old inquired about her underwear color and body hair with what he assumed was a child.

Pearson, who used to live in Liverpool’s city centre, admitted to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a youngster before Liverpool Crown Court.

According to the court, the chef messaged ‘Ava’ on Facebook Messenger for ten days, between October 23, 2019 and November 3, 2019.

According to prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones, a member of the Stop group constructed a decoy profile under the name Ava, which was contacted by the defendant under the name “Stuart 35.”

He recommended they switch to Whatsapp and asked, “Could I have a selfie?” He also inquired about her outfit.

Pearson offered, “Perhaps we could have a cuddle and a conversation,” but advised them to “keep it to ourselves.”

He inquired what color underwear she was wearing in one message and stated he could “assist her romantically” and “kiss her complete body.”

Pearson allegedly mentioned her bra, according to Mr Wyn Jones, and recommended they “wash passionately together.”

He also mentioned “making love” with a 13-year-old he mistook for a 13-year-old.

Pearson was accosted by the paedophile hunting group in Liverpool on November 3rd, and was detained at 8 p.m.

Pearson was a “guy of good character” who had “acknowledged his wrongdoing,” according to his lawyer, Kevin Batch.

Pearson was “persistent” in his “lewd proposals,” according to the judge, Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC.

The court praised his guilty plea and sorrow, saying that the probation department believes it can work with him.

According to the judge, there is a “realistic hope of rehabilitation.”

Pearson, who now lives on Wykeham Street in Manchester, was given an eight-month sentence with an 18-month suspension and was ordered to complete the Horizon program.

He was also instructed that he needed to complete 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirements and 200 hours of unpaid labour.

For the next ten years, he must sign the Sex Offenders Register and follow a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.