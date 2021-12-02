Chef Demonstrates How To Make Fresh Apple Juice Without Using A Blender

The apple is without a doubt one of the healthiest fruits available. While some people like entire apples, others prefer a glass of freshly squeezed juice.

Unlike eating an apple intact, which needs absolutely minimal work, producing apple juice necessitates blending the fruit. Did you know, however, that there is a hack that allows you to juice apples without utilizing any kind of electronic device? It’s possible thanks to an astounding trick published on Instagram by famous chef and content producer Eitan Bernath.

The Instagram personality, who goes by the handle @eitan, wrote about the hack a few months ago with the statement, “The EASIEST Juice Cheat I’ve Ever Come Across. Tried.” It was, unsurprisingly, an instant hit with his fans.

Bernath demonstrates how to obtain fresh juice from apples after they have been frozen in the video.

Bernath demonstrates the trick by placing two apples in the freezer and leaving them there overnight. This causes the fruits to become extremely hard and icy.

Bernath then defrosts the fruits for a few hours before placing them in a clean basin. The apples are extremely soft at this time, indicating that they are ready for the following step: juicing.

The juice easily pours out of the apples as Bernath presses them with his bare hands, as seen in the video, which has received over 27,000 likes. He also strains it to remove the pulp, which makes it suitable for drinking.

According to Healthline, apples have a variety of health benefits. Apples have been associated to a lower risk of diabetes, as well as better heart and bone health, in addition to being high in vitamins and nutrients. The fruit may also boost beneficial gut bacteria and contain cancer-fighting compounds.