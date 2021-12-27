Chef demonstrates how to make consistently flawless scrambled eggs.

You can’t really go wrong with eggs for breakfast, can you?

If you serve it with some toast or a bagel, it’s one of the best breakfast meals you’ll ever have.

The basic dish has become fashionable in the restaurant sector, with additives like avocado and chilli flakes added to spice it up.

A woman’s mind-blowing method for roasting potatoes without using an oven

However, despite how simple it is to create at home, many of us appear to get it wrong.

Chef Poppy O’Toole, who goes by the handle @poppycooks on TikTok, presented her top five secrets for making scrambled eggs, which are said to be “very good.”

Poppy explains the five steps to making the best scrambled eggs in the video, which include:

To keep the eggs from entirely combining, use a fork.

To make your eggs silky, cook them on a low heat.

Make use of a lot of butter.

Stir the eggs with a spatula rather than a whisk to make them more rolled and less lumpy.

Season just before serving to ensure that your eggs have a silky feel rather than a rubbery one.

Many people have praised the final product in the comments section underneath the video.

“I never knew eggs could look so delicious,” one individual stated.

“Perfection!” wrote another. “Exactly how I make mine,” a third said, and a fourth added, “Looks wonderful.”