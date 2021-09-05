Cheerleaders are being dropped by a professional hockey team due to fears that their wives may be jealous.

According to reports, a Russian ice hockey club has received a strong response after dropping its cheerleaders in order to create a more family-friendly ambiance at games.

The AK Bars hockey team, which is based in Kazan, about 500 miles east of Moscow, opted to remove their cheerleaders, known as the Bars Angels, from this season’s Kontinental Hockey League season due to fears that they would cause jealously among female fans.

“The justifications were that purportedly other people’s spouses don’t react very well to beautiful girls,” ex-AK Bars cheerleader Rigina Barieva, who left the club before the club’s current decision, told Russian TV channel Match TV. As a result, the club decided to discontinue the support group’s services entirely.”

The decision to dismiss the popular Bars Angels prompted the group to take to social media to protest the club’s decision.

The group added a message alongside a photo of their performance stage being destroyed in one post shared on Saturday, which This website translated via Google, adding: “Yesterday our favorite scene was dismantled.

“It appears that our efforts have been in vain; nonetheless, we continue to think that our return to the arena is feasible. Every day, though, we receive an increasing number of messages, comments, and phone calls from people who want to help. We continue to hope that the support group Bars Angels will continue to assist the team and pleasure the fans in the sectors as a result of your efforts. Thank you very much! “We adore you.”

