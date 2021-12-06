‘Cheeky’ parents have first dibs on holidays and Christmas time off work, which irritates the woman.

Parents are given preferential treatment when it comes to planning vacations and annual leave from work, according to a lady.

She spotted a Facebook post from a parent requesting that a colleague give up some of their scheduled vacation time so that they might take the time off instead. When the colleague declined the parent’s request, the woman took to Mumsnet to vent her frustrations, calling the parent a “cheeky f***er.”

“AIBU to think parents shouldn’t get preferential treatment when it comes to time off work?” the woman, who is a parent herself, queried on the parenting forum’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) topic.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are ‘hooked’ on a ‘wonderful’ tin of holiday treats.

She went on to say: “I just read an article about this on Facebook. A parent had asked a childless coworker whether she may use some of her vacation days, but she had been denied (understandably).

“Clearly, that’s a CF [cheeky f***er]request. But, in general, how do you feel about parenting and vacation requests versus childless coworkers?” I don’t feel that parents should be prioritized when it comes to vacation time, whether it’s for the summer or Christmas. In general, I believe it should operate on a first-come, first-served basis. It used to irritate me when I was denied any kind of summer vacation because every single parent in the office had already booked their vacation and had first dibs on those days.

“Now that I’m a mom, I haven’t changed my mind. I believe it is difficult if someone without children has arrived with the request before you.” With Christmas approaching, many people are expressing their desire to spend quality time with their families.

She went on to say: “Same with Christmas; if you work a job that needs you to work during the holidays, I don’t think it’s fair to give the same people off every year.

“It’s something I’ve noticed in my workplace both before and after having DC [dear children], and it’s quite unjust.

“I don’t believe it is anyone else’s obligation to make sure you receive time off during the school vacations or.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”