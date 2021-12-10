Checking Donald Trump’s Claim That Benjamin Netanyahu Was the First to Congratulate Joe Biden

According to an interview from a new book, Donald Trump chastised Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his letter praising then-President-elect Joe Biden, which Trump felt arrived “too soon.”

The Tel Aviv-based daily Yediot Ahronot published excerpts from the interview on Friday. The conversation will be published in Barak Ravid’s upcoming book, Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.

The Complaint

Netanyahu, then Israel’s prime minister, was the “first person” to congratulate Biden on his victory, according to Trump.

“No one went above and above for Bibi. I also liked Bibi. Trump is claimed to have said, “I still like Bibi,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. “However, I value loyalty as well. Bibi was the first to congratulate Biden. He not only congratulated him, but he also recorded it. It was also recorded.” “The first person who congratulated Joe Biden, since this was an election that was in controversy, and it is still in dispute,” he said. Bibi Netanyahu, the man for whom I did more than any other person I dealt with, was the first to congratulate him…Bibi could have remained silent. He’s made a terrible error.” Later, in another passage, Trump appeared to backtrack significantly on the assertion, claiming instead that Netanyahu was “earlier than most.” “Can we start early?” Let’s put this to good use. He arrived early. Like, a lot earlier than the majority. Since then, I haven’t spoken to him. “F**k him,” the former president is said to have said.

The Details

While it’s impossible to say if Trump was referring to specific individuals or foreign leaders until the complete text is released, the context of the piece tends to suggest the latter.

Even if taken to relate to only significant political personalities, the notion is divisive.

Trump mentions a congratulatory message “on video” in the first excerpt. It’s unclear whether he means it literally, but Netanyahu did post a recorded video message of congratulations on his Twitter account on Sunday, November 8, 2020, the day after Biden’s victory was declared.

