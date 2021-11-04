Chasing believing cops were after him, a’stealth bomber’ rider fractured his leg.

After believing police were after him, the rider of a’stealth bomber’ electric bike fractured his leg in a crash.

Alex Guy had already been detained twice for driving under the influence of marijuana, and he assumed he was being pursued when he saw a police car.

However, Merseyside Police officers were on their way to another incident when they noticed him speeding through red lights at over 40mph on Barkhill Road in Aigburth.

Guy proceeded on before running in front of a car, causing a crash in which he broke his leg, according to prosecutor Andy Paige.

The 21-year-old has now appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, where he faces a number of motoring charges, including driving without insurance and while disqualified.

“He was not aware it is classified as a motor vehicle,” his lawyer Phil Lieb said. “You must have insurance and if you are banned, you are disqualified from using this type of vehicle.”

He claimed that information regarding such machines was “not out there in a proper manner,” and that people were using them without realizing they were vehicles.

Mr Lieb claimed that the cops merely followed Guy around a corner, and he ran a red light and crashed, fracturing his leg.

“He has dabbled with Class A narcotics but it has not evolved into something more serious,” he told the court, “but he has a lengthier dalliance with cannabis.”

“He has made an effort to address it on his own initiative. What he needs to do is consider his maturity level.” Guy, who was limping, is still recovering from his leg injuries, according to him.

Guy, of Golders Green, Edge Hill, Liverpool, admitted to nine charges including aggravated car theft, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and having cannabis.

District Judge James Clarke sentenced him to an 18-month community order, as well as 30 days of rehabilitation activity and £695 in costs. He also put him on a 14-week curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and prohibited him from driving. “The summary has come to an end.”