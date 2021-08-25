Chaser Mathew Horne is praised by The Sinnerman for making an extremely rare maneuver.

Mathew Horne made a rare and courageous move on Wednesday night’s episode, and Chaser Paul Sinha, The Sinnerman couldn’t help but congratulate him.

Mathew, the star of Gavin and Stacey, spoke with host Bradley Walsh before taking on The Sinnerman.

Mathew said that his general knowledge was “usually good,” and he was able to back up his claim by winning £7,000 in his cash builder.

Mathew was offered a hefty offer of £40,000 by The Chaser as he arrived at the table, so he sought guidance from his team.

Al Murray, Jodie Kidd, and Danny Care, among others, applauded his efforts and stated that he would gladly accept the greater offer.

“Lets go for it, £40,000,” Mathew remarked after some thought.

Bradley was ecstatic, and The Sinnerman praised Mathew for accepting a premium price, saying it had been a “some time” since a star in seat one had done so.

Mathew got off to a good start, but things quickly deteriorated, and he was knocked out by Paul with four steps to go.

“I believe you’re very extremely daring, so I’m not going to criticize you,” Paul remarked, refusing to brag.

“Unlucky Mathew, it’s tough under pressure.”