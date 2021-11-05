Chase, the’movie star,’ is one of the gorgeous dogs looking for a new home in Merseyside.

In Merseyside, there are a slew of canines looking for new homes, including’movie star’ Chase, who just wants to be adopted by a family.

All dogs deserve a loving, happy home with spoiling owners, but this isn’t always the case, and many dogs wind up in kennels due to no fault of their own.

Dogs Trust Merseyside offers a number of dogs available for adoption, ranging from Border Collies to Lurchers, and TeamDogs has compiled a list of their newest dogs available for adoption:

Ash, an eight-year-old who thrives on attention and fuss, will enthusiastically greet anyone who crosses his path.

The border collie loves to play ball and will always try to get you to interact with him. Because Ash is extremely overweight, playtimes can be a great way to gently encourage him to exercise and return to a healthy weight.

Ash, on the other hand, is housebroken and can live with youngsters aged 10 and up.

He came to the rescue center with his sister Lola in order for the two of them to be reunited. As two strong and reactive dogs, they can be quite a handful when they’re together.

Chase

Chase is a two-year-old Collie Cross with a’movie star’ appearance.

When meeting new people, the adorable pup can be a little nervous, but after a few minutes of walking beside him, he typically works up the bravery to come over for a pet.

“A smart lad who understands quite a few commands,” according to Chase, “would undoubtedly benefit from living with a family who wants to push his intellect even further.”

Chase would be best suited to an adult-only home where he would be the only dog. Soft furnishings, including as bedding and cushions, are important to him, and they will need to be carefully controlled in his new home.

Because he likes to regulate his movements in traditional Collie fashion, breed-appropriate activities would be the ideal outlet for his drive to herd.

MaxMax is a young working dog in search of a Collie-experienced home where he may use his sharp mind.

“Summary concludes,” says the man who grew up on a farm.