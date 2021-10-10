Chas Dingle’s life as a popstar, a mother, and on reality TV shows.

Lucy Pargeter has been a part of Emmerdale’s cast for nearly two decades.

Since 2002, the 44-year-old actress has played a key role on the Dales, confronting some difficult themes along the way.

While most people are familiar with Lucy from Emmerdale, she had a brief stint in the spotlight as a member of a female band.

Lucy was a member of Paperdolls, a band who supported Boyzone on tour in the 1990s.

Gonna Make You Blush, their debut single, reached number 65 on the charts in 1998.

“It was a laugh,” Lucy once said about her time with the band to Woman magazine. We went from believing we were simply a group of gals getting together to being signed to a record label and traveling.

“It was a fantastic experience.”

Lucy, who was born in Nottingham, had a succession of acting achievements before earning the role that made her a household name, according to the Daily Star.

The award-winning actress has starred in films such as Soldier Soldier, Dalziel and Pascoe, and Anita and Me, in which she played Brenda.

Fans may recognize her from the TV show Crossroads, where she played Helen Raven.

Despite her long-running part, Lucy has admitted that she does not watch soap operas.

“I don’t even watch Emmerdale, to be very honest with you,” she previously told What’s On TV. I keep a record of it but don’t watch it.

“We work till 8:00 p.m., so when you get home, it will be half past 8:00 p.m. How bad is it that I don’t watch any soap operas?!” Lucy has dabbled in a variety of other endeavors in addition to acting.

She competed in the reality singing show Soapstar Superstar in January 2006 and placed third.

The actress also played Emma Bunton in the film Stars in Their Eyes.

Lucy and fellow Emmerdale actor Tom Lister won Best Couple at the TV Now magazine awards in 2007 for their depiction of Chas and Carl.

She and her Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller appeared on a celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2011.

In 2013, Lucy came in third place in the 13th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

She most recently appeared in a celebrity edition of The Chase in December 2018, winning £5,000 for her chosen. “The summary has come to an end.”