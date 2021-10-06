Charlotte Tilbury, a celebrity make-up artist, has released an advent calendar for 2021.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets beauty advent calendar is really gorgeous.

Makeup and skincare essentials are hidden inside each exquisitely designed jewel-handled drawer!

3 full-sized and 9 travel-sized products are included in the beauty secrets treasure chest, allowing you to create a complete look!

We take a look into some absolute fantasy products that you or a loved one would love to see in your December make-up bag.

Here are just a few of the amazing items included in our 12 Days of Christmas drawer set.

Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight: A beautiful rose gold highlighter inspired by Hollywood’s digitally remastered effects and social media’s immaculate filters. The key to a glowing from within appearance!

Pillow Talk by Colour Chameleon is an easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil in a new dreamy shade. The newest Pillow Talk makeup secret is this shimmering pink cream eyeshadow pencil.

Pillow Talk Medium Matte Revolution Lipstick: A stunning mid-toned Pillow Talk lipstick in the award-winning Matte Revolution formula.

Multi Miracle Glow : This 3-in-1 beauty balm is the key to glowing, youthful-looking skin with a baby-soft feel. It can also be used as a cleansing balm to wash away the day, a magic mask for an overnight facial finish, or an SOS face and body balm for a quick hydration boost.

Glow on-the-go with Wonderglow primer! Charlotte Tilbury’s must-have beauty secret is this little Wonderglow. A luminous primer for a dewy, radiant complexion.

Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara: A volumizing product for a wide awake look and the ultimate Hollywood flutter.

