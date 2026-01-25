Charlotte Hit Hard by Major Ice Storm, Thousands Without Power

Freezing Conditions Leave Streets Dangerous and Recovery Uncertain

As dawn broke over Charlotte on Sunday, January 25, 2026, the city was encased in a dangerous layer of ice, the result of a major ice storm that hit the region overnight. Streets were slick with freezing rain and sleet, and power outages affected thousands, with dangerously low temperatures continuing to threaten both residents and recovery efforts.

Across the Carolinas, conditions were treacherous as temperatures hovered in the teens and low 20s. The storm, which began overnight, left many roads impassable and posed a serious risk of widespread power outages. While initial forecasts predicted up to an inch of ice accumulation, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that significant ice buildup would still impact power lines, tree limbs, and travel, with up to half an inch expected in some areas.

By the early hours of Sunday, power outages were widespread, with Duke Energy reporting that nearly 1,500 customers were without power in the region. In Charlotte, 300 customers were affected, mostly in the area off Pineville-Matthews Road. The city saw its first power outage of the storm on Saturday evening, affecting a small cluster of homes on Linda Lake Drive. In total, more than 800 outages were reported across the mountainous regions of North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

As the storm progressed, the NWS issued an Ice Storm Warning that remained in effect until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 26. The worst of the storm was forecasted to occur on Sunday morning, with an additional round of freezing rain expected by the afternoon. As temperatures remained below freezing, even light rain quickly turned to ice, coating roadways and creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Authorities urged residents to stay off the roads, particularly as bridges and overpasses posed an elevated risk due to ice accumulation.

Throughout Sunday, weather experts and local officials warned of the continuing dangers. The morning commute was described as the most perilous, with ice accumulation preventing any melting despite a slight easing of precipitation by midday. Temperatures were forecast to remain in the 20s, with highs only reaching around 30°F. The NWS also warned of a dangerous arctic blast arriving Monday night, dropping temperatures to as low as 11°F with wind chills near 7°F. These extreme conditions would make recovery efforts even more difficult.

The freezing rain and sleet continued throughout Sunday evening, with a second wave of heavy precipitation expected to arrive by 3 p.m. Authorities emphasized that travel should be avoided at all costs. Residents were advised to prepare for long-lasting power outages, with officials recommending that they charge devices, bring pets indoors, and keep blankets and warm clothing accessible.

By Monday, the storm was expected to shift, leaving behind sunny skies but little relief from the cold. The NWS emphasized that recovery would likely be slow, given the persistent ice and the forecasted freeze on Monday night. As temperatures continued to plummet, local officials reinforced the importance of patience and caution during the ongoing recovery process.

For now, Charlotte and surrounding areas are grappling with a stark reminder of winter’s ferocity. As residents face an uncertain recovery and freezing temperatures, community members are urged to look out for one another, especially those who may be vulnerable to the cold. This ice storm, which swept through the region with a vengeance, shows how quickly winter weather can disrupt daily life and leave a lasting impact on the community.