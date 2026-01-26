Charlotte Hit by Ice Storm, Flights Canceled and Thousands Without Power

Charlotte, North Carolina, is grappling with severe disruptions as an intense winter storm, which began late on January 24, 2026, swept across the region. Freezing rain and sleet coated roads, trees, and power lines, paralyzing the city and leaving thousands without electricity. The storm, which continued into January 25, caused widespread chaos, from canceled flights to hazardous driving conditions, and is expected to persist into the early workweek.

Severe Weather Impacts Travel and Infrastructure

As the storm escalated on Sunday, January 25, local officials reported that nearly 1,200 flights were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, impacting travelers nationwide. The ice accumulation, which reached more than a quarter of an inch in some areas, led to treacherous road conditions across Mecklenburg County. According to the National Weather Service, the icy precipitation, combined with a high windchill of 16 degrees Fahrenheit, posed a serious danger to commuters, urging residents to avoid travel whenever possible.

In response to the growing storm, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that all schools would close for Monday, January 26, as icy conditions were expected to persist. The local district emphasized student safety and continued to monitor updates from the National Weather Service for any further schedule changes.

Meanwhile, power outages became a critical concern, with Duke Energy reporting more than 28,600 homes across the region without electricity by Sunday afternoon. The outages affected many areas, including over 11,700 homes in Henderson County alone. In an effort to assist those most at risk, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management opened a shelter at the Grady Cole Recreation Center, offering warmth and relief to residents facing extended outages.

Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina issued a statement urging residents to prepare for the storm’s aftermath. “Freezing rain today and bitter cold in the coming days will continue to bring dangerous road conditions and power outages,” Stein warned during a Sunday morning news conference. The state of emergency declared earlier in the weekend unlocked additional federal resources, including generators for hospitals and extra support for sheltering operations.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict that the worst of the storm could last until Monday afternoon, with lingering effects into the workweek. A second wave of sleet and freezing rain was expected to worsen conditions in the evening, further complicating recovery efforts. Meteorologists warned of a “crippling” impact on both infrastructure and travel, which would make commuting “extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

The storm’s freezing rain and ice left its mark across the region, with authorities continuously urging residents to stay indoors and be prepared for prolonged disruptions. Despite the initial forecast for a slow start, the intensity of the storm escalated by Sunday, reinforcing the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of nature’s unpredictable power.