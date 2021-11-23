Charlotte Hawkins of Good Morning Britain mocks her own attire, but fans adore it.

Following an outfit change on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Charlotte Hawkins has taken aim at her own dress.

The 46-year-old looked stunning in a multicolored midi dress and nude court shoes.

Her shoulder-length hair cascaded about her face in waves.

Charlotte poked fun at herself, despite the fact that many spectators thought she looked amazing.

She shared a selfie on Twitter, along with a snap of a harlequin, a masked theatrical figure who wears a diamond-patterned costume.

“Channelling harlequin vibes today… @gmb,” she wrote with a cry-laughing emoji.

Fans, on the other hand, seemed to adore what she was wearing.

With a flurry of heart-eye and fire emojis, Darren Wilshire answered, “Wow.”

“Beautiful lady,” commented Beveridge mac.

“Love the dress,” said steve 1984_.

“Lovely clothing,” wrote alanpostman1.

On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, Charlotte hosts the first 30 minutes of Good Morning Britain.

She’s also filled in for Susanna Reid on the show while she’s been away.

Charlotte admitted on today’s episode that she was in tears over her last show with Erron Gordon, the director of Good Morning Britain.

It comes after he revealed in August that he was leaving the channel after 13 years of service.