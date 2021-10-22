Charlie Wernham, a newcomer to Eastenders, says he and his fiancée watch the show every day.

Last night, former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham made his Eastenders debut as new character Aaron Monroe.

He’ll portray the younger brother of Dana Monroe, played by Barbara Smith, and the son of cab driver Harvey Monroe, played by Ross Boatman.

Charlie and his fiancée, Emma, were already big fans of the show before they got on it, and they used to cuddle up on an evening to watch it together.

He stated, ” “It’s part of our everyday ritual together because she’s a tremendous fan.”

Earlier this year, the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

The former BGT participant stated that he has always appreciated the show, adding: “I’ve been watching it with my family since I can remember, and it was the only show I ever truly watched when I was younger.

“I believe it was also because of the show that I wanted to do acting in school when I was younger.”

In last night’s episode, the newcomer’s father was thrilled to see him in Walford, but his sister, Dana, was not.

Aaron, Charlie’s Eastenders character, is expected to have a nasty side, according to fans, as he has already grabbed Tiffany Butcher’s eye.’

“He likes to splash the cash,” Charlie remarked of the character he’s portraying.