Charlie Watts, the drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80.

Charlie Watts, the drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80, according to his spokesman.

The musician has been a member of the rock ensemble since 1963, when he became 80 years old.

“It is with great grief that we announce the loss of our dear Charlie Watts,” his London publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement to the PA news agency. He died quietly accompanied by his family in a London hospital early today.

After a stranger made a remark about his children, Paddy McGuinness had to ‘bite his lip.’

“Charlie was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa, as well as one of the greatest drummers of his generation as a member of The Rolling Stones.

“At this difficult moment, we respectfully request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends be respected.”

Charlie’s absence from the band’s next US tour was confirmed earlier this month.

He was “unlikely to be available for the continuation of the Rolling Stones USA No Filter Tour this fall,” according to a spokeswoman for him at the time, while he recovered from an unnamed medical operation.

Following a suspension last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the band is set to continue their US tour in September.

Watts’ temporary substitute on drums was previously confirmed as session and touring musician Steve Jordan.

“For once, my timing has been a touch off,” Charlie admitted at the time. I’m working hard to get fully fit, but I’ve acknowledged that it will take some time, based on expert advice.”

Watts’ treatment had been “totally successful,” according to a spokeswoman at the time, but he needed time to recover.

Watts, along with leader Sir Mick and guitarist Keith Richards, was one of the Stones’ longest-serving members, joining a lineup that included Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman.