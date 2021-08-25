Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is honored by Jagger and Richards in a somber homage.

Following Charlie Watts’ passing at the age of 80, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards paid moving tributes to the Rolling Stones drummer.

Since 1963, the trio had been bandmates, collaborating on era-defining songs such as (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, and Brown Sugar.

Watts, who died “peacefully” in a London hospital surrounded by his family on Monday, was known as The Rolling Stones’ mildest member, giving a counterweight to his more boisterous comrades.

Sir Mick paid tribute to his nearly 60-year colleague on social media, posting a photo of Watts beaming behind a drumkit. The 78-year-old Rolling Stones leader did not add a caption to his photo.

Richards, 77, paid respect to Watts by posting a photo of his drumkit with a “closed” sign on it. He didn’t provide a caption, either.

Their tributes came at a time when the rest of the rock world was lining up to pay tribute to Watts.

Watts has been regarded as a “great drummer, steady as a rock” by Sir Paul McCartney and “the ideal drummer” by Sir Elton John. Watts’ death comes just weeks after it was reported that he would miss the band’s upcoming US tour due to his 80th birthday in June.

He was “unlikely to be available for the continuation of the Rolling Stones USA No Filter Tour this fall,” according to a publicist at the time, while he recovered from an unidentified medical operation.

Following a suspension due to the pandemic last year, the band is set to resume their US tour in September.

Watts’ temporary substitute on drums was previously confirmed as session and touring musician Steve Jordan.

“For once, my timing has been a touch off,” Watts admitted at the time. I’m working hard to get fully fit, but I’ve acknowledged that it will take some time, based on expert advice.”

Watts’ treatment had been “totally successful,” according to a spokeswoman, but he needed time to recover.

Following the announcement, Sir Mick warmly welcomed Jordan, who will join the band on the upcoming tour, which kicks off on September 26 in St Louis and includes stops in Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, and Dallas.

