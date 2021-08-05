Charlie Watts has withdrawn from the Rolling Stones’ North American tour.

Charlie Watts, a member of the Rolling Stones, has had to withdraw from the band’s US tour due to an emergency procedure.

According to reports, the famed drummer, 80, underwent a “successful treatment” in London after a regular check-up revealed a problem.

“For once, my timing has been a little off,” he told The Sun, clearly in good spirits.

Watts now faces many weeks of recuperation, which means he will miss the Stones’ 13-city No Filter tour in the United States, which is set to begin in September.

For the shows, Charlie will be replaced by session drummer and band buddy Steve Jordan, before reuniting with his colleagues later this year.

The band had only announced the relaunch of the tour, which had been halted due to the pandemic, last month, with the first show scheduled for September 26 in St Louis.

“I’m working hard to get fully fit,” Watts continued.

“After the disappointment of the tour’s delays caused by Covid, I don’t want the many Stones fans in the United States who have been holding tickets to be disappointed again.”