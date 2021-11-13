Charley Webb’s celebrity husband from ITV’s Emmerdale, a covert wedding, and anxiety concerns

Since her initial appearance on Emmerdale, Charley Webb has grown into a soap celebrity.

Fans of the long-running program will recognize the 33-year-old for her iconic performance as Debbie Dingle.

Charley was barely 14 years old when she landed the part, and she was quickly promoted to a series regular the following year.

Debbie Dingle is Charity’s estranged daughter, and during her time on the show, she has been embroiled in a number of dramatic storylines, including a fiery affair with the deadly Cameron Murray, which culminated in the Woolpack siege.

Fortunately for Charley, her off-screen love life is much more stable, as she is happily married to Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale.

In 2006, Matthew was cast as David, and the two co-stars hit it off right away, dating the following year.

On Christmas Day 2009, three months after Charley announced she was expecting their first child, Buster, the pair got engaged.

The couple did, however, momentarily split in 2013 when Matthew revealed he needed some space.

The two soap actors resumed their romance two years later after focusing on parenting Buster.

They’ve now welcomed two more children into their family, Bowie and Ace, and Charley and Matthew married in a private ceremony in 2018.

The soap star shared a photo of her lavish castle wedding and revealed how she announced her 30th birthday celebration to her guests.

She stated, ” “Today we’ve been browsing through our wedding photos.

Instagram

She continued, ” “I still adore the fact that no one knew and everyone assumed it was my 30th birthday celebration. It was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen.” Charley routinely updates her 500k Instagram followers on her joyful life, but she did share up about how the epidemic had a significant impact on her mental health.

She told OK! that she was in tears as she read the news of the Coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

She stated, ” “I’ve had a lot of anxiety about my health. It was at first.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”