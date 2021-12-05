Charley Webb of Emmerdale discusses an odd family Christmas meal ritual.

Charley Webb of Emmerdale gave fans a peek into her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden’s holiday house.

The 33-year-old actress, who portrays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, shared photos of their home before and after they decorated it for the holidays on Instagram.

Since then, the actress has disclosed that her family will not be sharing a conventional Christmas dinner.

Instead, they will choose for a curry, something they do every year, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“Will you be preparing Christmas dinner?” she was asked in an Instagram Stories Q&A with followers.

“Absolutely not,” she said.

“On Christmas Day, we also have a curry.” It makes sense because I don’t like turkey and we have a roast every Sunday.” After Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe in the ITV serial Emmerdale, swiped her phone out of her hand during a playful row in their car, Charley addressed fan questions about family life.

“Are you taking a picture or doing a video?” Matthew asked Charley in an Instagram video taken from the passenger seat.

“It’s a video,” Charley said. “How dull my existence is.” “Why are you continually videoing me?!,” Matthew bemoaned. Always! You’re a maniac!” “Because you’ve taken us the wrong way!” exclaimed Charley. “That ending was him swiping the phone out of my hand,” she captioned the photo. Ace, two, Bowie, five, and Buster, eleven, are Charley and Matthew’s three sons.