Charles speaks about “special individuals” as the British Normandy Memorial opens.

The Prince of Wales has stressed the necessity of paying tribute to the more than 22,000 “special individuals” who have been honored at the British Normandy Memorial.

The Memorial, designed by British architect Liam O’Connor, honors the 22,442 British troops who died on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy.

On the 77th anniversary of the landings, the memorial in Ver-sur-Mer was officially opened, while soldiers unable to travel to Normandy due to Covid-19 travel restrictions can watch from the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Normandy Memorial Trust’s patron, Charles, expressed his joy at the opening of the “beautiful” memorial, stating he had always wanted to visit France.

For many years, it has been a matter of concern for me that the memory of these great people be kept as an example of personal fortitude and sacrifice for future generations.

In a video greeting, he continued, “I particularly wanted to give my introductory thoughts directly to those whose presence today, whether in person or online, really matters the most.”

“I know how much our unsung heroes wanted they could be in Normandy today to see their memorial.

“We cherish our veterans in the utmost regard and affection, despite having to watch through satellite link, and we owe a debt of gratitude to the over 22,000 men and women whose names are now forever engraved in stone on this site of honour above Gold Beach.”

The memorial, which cost around £30 million to construct and was funded by the British government and private benefactors, is situated on a slope overlooking Gold Beach, one of three beaches where British troops landed on June 6, 1944 to begin the liberation of Western Europe.

The memorial features the D-Day Sculpture by British sculptor David Williams-Ellis, as well as the D-Day Wall, which has 160 stone columns listing the names of those who died on D-Day and those who perished between D-Day and the liberation of Paris in August 1944.

