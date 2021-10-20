Charles Barkley is ‘proud of the Nets’ for benching Kyrie Irving, according to Barkley.

Charles Barkley, a former NBA great, applauded the Brooklyn Nets for suspending Kyrie Irving for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the first night of the NBA regular season, Barkley made the statements during an NBA on TNT broadcast. Irving was banned from all games and practices by the Nets last week unless he was immunized. Irving is ineligible for home games due to a New York City vaccine mandate, but since the league does not have its own mandate, away games were still a possibility. The Nets, on the other hand, elected to suspend Irving in full.

In an interview right before the Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Commissioner Adam Silver advised Irving to be immunized “first and foremost for himself and his family.” Shortly after, Barkley made a similar point, taking issue with fellow broadcaster and former basketball player Kenny Smith, who claimed to have “empathy” for Irving’s “uncomfortability” with the vaccine because he didn’t know the “whole components.” “First and foremost, you don’t receive the vaccine for yourself; you get it for others,” Barkley explained. “I was immunized. I’m looking forward to receiving the booster. You don’t get vaccinated only for the sake of getting vaccinated. As Adam stated, you should get vaccinated for your family first, then for your teammates… That is what irritates me about the situation. Everyone should get vaccinated, in my opinion.” “I am quite proud of the Nets for standing firm,” he continued. “‘No, we’re not going to cope with this half-on, half-off,’ she said. The only thing that irritates me is that he’ll still make $17 million while sitting at home.” Barkley also chastised those who compared Irving to Muhammad Ali, the boxing legend who was barred from the sport for more than three years after refusing to be drafted into the military due to ethical objections to the Vietnam War. Despite being “the most paid athlete in the world,” Ali went without pay for years, but Irving could still get paid about half of his over $34 million contract even if he didn’t play a single season, according to Barkley.

