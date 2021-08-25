Charles Barkley calls the crowd’s booing of Donald Trump over vaccines “stupidity.”

A crowd in Alabama who criticized former President Trump for pushing COVID-19 vaccination demonstrated “stupidity,” according to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

On Tuesday, Barkley, who was born in Leeds, Alabama, discussed COVID immunizations and vaccine reluctance with AL.com’s Outbreak Alabama: Stories from a Pandemic podcast.

When Trump urged that people get vaccinated against the virus during an event in Cullman, Alabama on Saturday, some of his followers booed him. He also informed the throng that he “completely believes in your freedoms.”

This Saturday, August 28, Barkley will headline a pro-vaccine rally at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

He was asked about Alabamians who refused to take the vaccine because they dislike being told what to do on Tuesday.

Barkley remarked, “You know, that’s really kind of a ridiculous logic.”

“We’re requesting that they defend themselves and their fellow humans. Listen, no one enjoys being told what to do, but this is a unique situation. We’re trying to teach kids to look for themselves first and foremost, but also to protect those around them.

“No one like being told what to do, but we are requesting that you look after yourself, your fellow man, your fellow woman, and, most importantly, your children. “I don’t believe that’s too much to ask,” Barkley continued.

Barkley also commented on why so many people in Alabama were not immunize. Only 36.8% of Alabama people have received all of their vaccinations.

“In my perspective, these politicians have done a terrible job of instructing us what to do,” Barkley remarked.

“I watched when President Trump was there this weekendâ€”and Alabama is a Trump strongholdâ€”and people booed him for advising folks to get the vaccine. If it isn’t the pinnacle of hypocrisy and idiocy, I don’t know what is.”

“I believe completely in your freedoms, I do,” the former president told rallygoers on Saturday. You have to do what you have to do, but I strongly advise you to get the immunizations. I completed the task. It’s fine.”

Some in the audience booed his comment, but he said, “That’s OK, that’s all right.” You have your rights, but I must take the vaccine. If that is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.