Charles and Camilla are among the racegoers at Royal Ascot.

For the second day in a row, racegoers at Royal Ascot were treated to the sight of the royal family attending the prestigious event.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, as well as the Princess Royal, joined the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the royal box.

Sophie was beaming as she approached the gates, in stark contrast to a recent BBC interview in which she teared up as she recalled a happy recollection of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Punters had hoped to see the Queen, but she was absent for a second day, though her racing manager, John Warren, has stated that if she has horses running later in the week, she will be present.

William Hill, the bookmaker, is hopeful that the Queen, who Camilla describes as possessing an encyclopedic knowledge of horses, will join the racegoers before the festival ends on Saturday.

Punters like to bet on the color of the Queen’s hat, and Rupert Adams of William Hill says blue is the favorite with odds of 3-1, followed by yellow at 9-2, green at 5-1, and purple at 6-1.

“We still hope to see the Queen later this week, and we expect her to choose blue!” he stated.

Camilla has spoken about being bitten by the racing itch and the joys and disappointments that come with owning a thoroughbred.

She has two horses in training, but she told ITV Racing that her dreams for a successful runner could be destroyed soon.

“We all know horses, don’t we? We start off thinking this is the one – this is the one that’s going to go on and win the Derby if it’s on the flat, and if it’s jumping, it’s surely going to win the Gold Cup,” the duchess remarked.

“So you all start off with a lot of hope, and as time goes on, that hope is gradually shattered.”

Camilla cited Carntop, one of her former horses, who showed promise at first: “I remember the joy of taking him to Ascot and then I suppose he. (This is a brief piece.)