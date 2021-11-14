Charles’ 73rd birthday is commemorated by a photo of him beaming on a bench.

A new photograph of the Prince of Wales sitting on a seat in Highgrove has been released to commemorate his 73rd birthday.

At his house in Gloucestershire, the future king is photographed smiling at the camera against a backdrop of lush gardens.

He’s dressed conservatively in a blue pinstripe suit with a light blue tie and a dotted pocket square.

His lapel is adorned with a purple flower.

According to Clarence House, the photo was taken in the summer.

Hugo Burnand, who photographed the weddings of Charles and Camilla in 2005 and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, was the photographer.

Charles also requested that the photographer take a shot of him on his 6th birthday.