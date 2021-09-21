Charity’s death is unintentionally revealed on Twitter by Emmerdale.

In an error on Twitter, Emmerdale unwittingly ruined its own show by revealing who left Charity for dead.

Charity was accosted by a masked guy in the Woolpack tonight, according to viewers.

Chas was left disappointed earlier in the episode when the pub’s electricity went out, unaware that the external mains wire had been purposely damaged.

After deciding to close the pub for the day, a hooded man took his chance and unlocked the till with a crowbar, grabbing all of the money.

The invader, however, knocked Charity senseless in a pool of blood after she discovered them in the act.

Later, at the hospital, a devastated Chas informed Paddy that Charity was suffering from a brain bleed.

However, before Charity was knocked out, Emmerdale’s social media crew mistakenly revealed who assaulted her.

A picture and message were posted in a now-deleted tweet at 7.31pm, showing the attacker, Cain, whose name was only confirmed at 7.59pm.

“Cain has left Charity fighting for her life!” they tweeted.

The spoiler, on the other hand, did not go over well with spectators.

“Between the show itself and social media continually destroying these great moments, I give up,” Sancho tweeted.

“Guys, you might want to wait until 8 p.m. when the show ends,” Olivia said.

“Thanks for the heads up; I don’t need to watch now,” Adam said. “Warning: there will be spoilers.”

“Someone is going to cause trouble,” Abbie wrote. You’ve basically wrecked it for the rest of us!”