Charity Rebuilds After Devastating Fire in Edinburgh

A charity in Edinburgh has been left grappling with the aftermath of a fire that destroyed one of its key facilities, with local authorities launching an investigation into the incident. Youth Vision, located on Harlaw Road, was targeted on the night of January 24, 2026, when vandals set fire to its poly house after breaking into the premises.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service quickly responded to a call from a member of the public, but the damage had already been done. The charity, which offers nature-based informal education for young people from South West Edinburgh, is now faced with the challenge of rebuilding following the significant loss.

Fundraiser Launched as Police Investigate Vandalism

As the fire department worked to control the flames, members of the community expressed their shock and disappointment over the incident, with many condemning the actions of those responsible. A fundraiser has already been launched to support the rebuild, raising £760 by Sunday evening, but the charity is hopeful for further donations to cover the full cost of repairs and improvements.

“Unfortunately, the Pentland Hills were hit with a string of vandalism last night. Not only was Youth Vision broken into, the vandals decided to set fire to our Poly House,” the charity shared in a social media post. “We wish to thank the member of the public for raising the alarm. Also, to the Scottish Fire and Rescue for their prompt response.” The charity’s small team of volunteers has since resecured the building and is now working on a plan for repairs.

Local residents expressed their concern for the impact this event has had on both the charity’s young participants and the wider community. One person noted, “The young people that built that project put sweat, guts, heart, and soul into it. What a shame for them and for the wildlife affected by the fire.” Others echoed their frustration, with one comment reading, “This is happening way too often,” while another remarked, “Absolutely disgusting and devastating news.”

Despite the setback, Youth Vision remains committed to supporting the local youth who face educational challenges. The charity works with young people who are excluded from school, struggling with formal education, or disengaged from training and employment. Their services aim to boost confidence and self-esteem, ensuring a healthier transition into adulthood.

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate the fire, and the charity is optimistic that corporate sponsors will help improve security and assist with the rebuilding efforts. A JustGiving page has been set up to further support the cause, with more details available on their website.