Charity Kase of RuPaul Drag Race has been praised for disclosing her HIV experience.

Charity Kase, a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has been praised for going out about her HIV diagnosis.

The drag queen confessed she contracted the condition when she was 18 in the most recent edition of the BBC Three show.

As a young adult, she said she went through a “very sad phase.”

“I moved to London when I was 17, and then I was having a good time and I was on the scene when I was 18,” she said on BBC Three.

“But then I got HIV, and it was incredibly hard for me to digest that when I was 18 and still a child, do you know what I mean?”

I’m still dealing with the consequences of that one night when this guy took advantage of me six years later.”

“You are diseased, you are disgusting, stay away from me,” Kase said she’s received on dating apps.

“The stigma of HIV is what causes the trauma of being diagnosed positive, and it’s extremely terrible that there is such a thing,” she continued.

“I appreciate Charity Kase’s choice to be upfront with HIV,” Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National AIDS Trust, stated.

Better understanding of the realities of HIV today is critical to reducing stigma, and the knowledge Charity presented on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tonight will educate a lot of people.”

“Although no one is forced to be open about their status, and it isn’t always an easy option,” she continued, “the same stigma that makes it difficult to announce you have HIV is progressively erased by people being honest and proud.” Charity Kase, thank you.” “It’s great to see Charity Kase utilizing their position on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to educate people all over the world about HIV and show that a diagnosis doesn’t have to stop you from living life to the fullest,” Ian Green, chief executive of sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust, said. “As Charity says, we’ve achieved so much progress in the fight against HIV – including the fact that those on successful treatment can’t transmit the infection on and may expect to live as long as people who aren’t on treatment.”” The summary comes to a conclusion.”