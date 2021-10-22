Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd’s romantic twist on Emmerdale has fans in tears.

As Super Soap Week comes to a close tonight, the long-running soap has had a dramatic few episodes.

As reported by Mirror Online, chaos has erupted on this week’s Emmerdale after a massive maze fire broke out during the survival challenge, putting Meena, Andrea, and Priya in risk.

The show’s viewers were particularly taken aback by Charity and Mackenzie’s discussion following the fire.

Mackenzie dashed into the maze to save others and discovered Meena trapped inside, suffocating from the fumes.

Charity was in a bad mood. When Mackenzie failed to emerge, he placed his life on the line and feared for his safety.

Mackenzie expressed his deep love for Charity, and the two had been at odds over the status of their relationship all week.

Mackenzie emerged from the maze after saving Meena, therefore their relationship status was not in doubt.

Charity scolded Mackenzie for scaring her before embracing him and kissing him passionately.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the exchange.

“Charity made tears flow to my eyes screaming to be let in to find Mac,” one user stated.

Another person added: “Charity and Mackenzie were quite emotional, and I have no idea why! #emmerdale.” A third remarked: “I also enjoyed the finale, which was quite moving. There were also some lighter moments, such as Marlon and Paddy, the “village idiots” who became heroes. And, to be honest, I cared about Charity/Mac at the end for the first time.”