Charities are receiving millions of dollars in cryptocurrency donations, but smaller charities may be left behind.

According to the Associated Press, cryptocurrency has not only changed the worlds of commerce, investing, and currency, but it has also begun to reinvent charitable giving around the world. However, as some huge organizations receive millions in cryptocurrency donations, smaller NGOs that are ill-equipped to accept and manage the volatile currency may lose money.

Donors can earn an income tax deduction and avoid capital gains tax if they use cryptocurrencies instead of cash to make donations. Before donating, individuals may have turned the virtual currency back into cash.