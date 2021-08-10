Charges on mobile phones are harming UK vacationers.

Vodafone has made a significant adjustment that will affect UK tourists visiting Europe.

For Brits traveling to the EU, the mobile network has chosen to restore roaming costs.

As a result of the post-Brexit hit, new and upgrading customers will be charged up to £2 per day to use their monthly data, voice, and text quota.

Roaming fees while traveling throughout Europe stopped in June 2017, allowing users to continue using their cell plan in other EU countries at no additional cost, subject to a fair use limit, according to Money Saving Expert.

The UK’s Brexit trade deal stated that both parties should “cooperate on promoting transparent and reasonable pricing” for cellphone charges, but there was no promise of free roaming.

Although network providers could opt to reinstate charges once the UK leaves the EU, the big four, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone, have stated that they have no intentions to do so.

However, in June, BT-owned EE was the first to announce the return of roaming costs.

By acquiring a multi-day pass for eight or 15 days, holidaymakers using Vodafone will be able to decrease the cost to £1 per day.

Roaming will still be provided for those on the company’s more expensive Xtra plans, and all customers will be excluded from roaming in the Republic of Ireland.

“Rather than having all of our customers affected by incorporating the additional costs of roaming in all of our rates, customers will be able to choose a plan that includes roaming or purchase an additional roaming pass,” according to a spokesman.

“Our goal is to ensure that customers never experience ‘bill shock’ while roaming with Vodafone, so all of our plans and passes will have clear usage caps, and customers will also be able to set their own limits via Vodafone Spend Manager, which is free to set up via the My Vodafone App.” Those who stay on their current price plan will not be affected unless they change it.